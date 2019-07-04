Menu
Steven James Odavis, 45, of Bowen, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court.
Drive-by shooter faces minimum 18 months in jail

4th Jul 2019 6:30 PM
A MAN who committed a drive-by shooting remains in custody after facing court.

Steven James Odavis, 45, of Bowen, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court charged with one count each of possessing explosives, discharging a weapon in public, possessing a shortened firearm, possessing a used pipe, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing a weapon used in an indictable offence and two counts of wilful damage.

Defence solicitor Elizabeth Smith told the court Odavis was on mandatory provisions for 18 months due to past offences.

The court heard drugs had been a problem in Odavis's past however violence was not in his history.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard told the court Odavis committed the drive by shooting on June 12 at 7.20pm.

Sen-Constable Beard said the victim was inside the house when they went to investigate a noise at the front of their place.

"The victim indicated he felt wind go past his face as a clap was heard,” she said.

In finding a resolution for Odavis's punishment, Ms Smith said provisions including no contact with the victims, a 100m ban from the victim's residence and complying with drug and alcohol testing could be made.

Magistrate James Morton told the court a minimum of 18 months would need to be served in prison.

Odavis was remanded in custody until July 8, when he will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

