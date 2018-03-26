Menu
Drive-by shooting in suburban Toowoomba street

UPDATE: FATHER TELLS OF LUCKY ESCAPE AFTER DRIVE-BY SHOOTING.

DETECTIVES are investigating a drive-by shooting in Toowoomba on Saturday night. 

Police said about 7pm on Saturday, three shots were discharged into a home on Seppelt Street, Wilsonton Heights, by a person in a vehicle, damaging a window. 

Four people who were home at the time of the incident were not physically injured. 

The vehicle then drove away from the scene and was last seen travelling along Duncan Street. 

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

