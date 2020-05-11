Drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic opens in Bundy today

A NEW drive-through COVID-19 testing service opens in Bundaberg today.

The QML Pathology testing clinic will operate from the Bundaberg Super Park, Eva St, near the airport.

It will be open from 9am to 2.30am Monday to Friday.

Anyone 8 and over can get a test with a GP referral.

A QML spokeswoman said it would be the safest and most convenient way to be tested.

QML general manager Kerri McPhie said the service would provide Bundy residents clinics provide Wide Bay area residents with the safest and most convenient method to test for coronavirus.

"We are opening these drive-through clinics in response to the Federal and State Governments' desire for an expansion of COVID-19 testing to make it easier for more people to be tested as lockdown restrictions begin to ease and business and community activity begins to return," Ms McPhie said.

QML head of microbiology and immunology Dr Renu Vohra said anyone 8 or older can attend the drive-through clinic.

"No appointment is necessary," Dr Vohra said.

"All people who would like to be tested need is a pathology request form from their doctor and they will be able to use the drive-through clinic."

"This is by far the easiest, safest and most convenient way for someone to be tested for COVID-19."

QML is also opening a drive-through testing clinic in Hervey Bay.

People who use the service will need to remain in the vehicle while a collector in full protective equipment performs the test.

Test results are generally provided to GPs within 24 hours of the samples reaching the laboratory.