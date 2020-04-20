Drive-Through – I do: On-the-go wedding ceremonies

Drive thru I do - Celbrant Christopher McLean with mock couple Kasey Hudson and Emma Howley. Photo: Cody Fox

WEDDING cars are doubling as venues thanks to a creative marriage celebrant giving couples the chance to tie the knot amid coronavirus restrictions.

Fans of fuss-free eloping and small ceremonies can now get hitched in drive-through wedding ceremonies.

Fraser Coast celebrant Christopher McLean is borrowing the concept from celebrants in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Innovative solutions for business have become a necessity during the coronavirus crisis.

Mr McLean had seen the outpouring of disappointment on social media from couples who were cancelling weddings or assumed they would have to postpone.

He wanted to offer something which was not only a solution to the problem but that also offered a memorable "point of difference for couples on their special day".

Only five people, including the celebrant, are allowed at weddings under the current social distancing laws.

Mr McLean said there were many ways to maintain the five-person maximum and one scenario was "the bride and groom can be seated in the back seat with the witness driving the vehicle while the photographer and celebrant would be outside".

Since posting the concept on his Facebook page Mr McLean he has been inundated with inquiries and has already booked his first wedding for next month.

Any couples that are interested can visit his celebrant Facebook page at Christopher McLean - Marriage Celebrant.