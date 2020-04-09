Menu
Scott Stewart MP with Mark Partland owner of Ingham Road Seafood with a Coral Trout and a Gold Band Snapper
Business

Drive-thru seafood feast on offer for long weekend

9th Apr 2020 10:37 AM
THERE'S not much more traditional than getting stuck into a seafood feast over Easter and with producers doing it tough, Queenslanders are being urged to include local seafood in their festivities.

Ingham Road Seafood has set up a drive-through service at the Townsville Showgrounds to encourage people to buy seafood while also adhering to social distancing rules.

Owner Mark Partland said they had to look at ways to divert the huge crowds from the shop.

"It's a real busy time, there is a lot of people that have fish on Good Friday," he said.

"(Coronavirus) hasn't affected us as much as some of the restaurants that have closed down. We're one of the fortunate ones that are still operating."

 

 

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said there were some fantastic seafood distributors in the city that offered a range of options for people.

"I know it won't be a traditional Easter this year for many people but a great platter of North Queensland prawns from Ingham Road Seafood will be perfect this weekend," he said.

Mr Stewart said while people should be staying in their communities, there was locally caught seafood right at our doorstep.

