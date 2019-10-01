Drive to give gift of sight takes off in Cannonvale

Specsavers Cannonvale's Lena Henry, Ashley Minter and co-owner Laura Goodridge encourage everyone to donate their used glasses to help visually impaired people across the globe.

Specsavers Cannonvale's Lena Henry, Ashley Minter and co-owner Laura Goodridge encourage everyone to donate their used glasses to help visually impaired people across the globe. Shannen McDonald

IT MAY be a stretch to see from Cannonvale to Hamilton Island, but that distance and back is what it will take to help millions of visually impaired people.

Specsavers Cannonvale is on a mission to contribute to a nationwide initiative aiming to collect half a million pairs of worn glasses for eyes in need.

Specsavers Cannonvale co-owner Laura Goodridge said the more used glasses they could collect, the better for vision across the world.

"We're asking the community to clear out their drawers of old glasses as part of their spring cleaning and put them to good use by donating them to a good cause,” she said.

"There are still many people facing major problems in developing communities around the world, simply because they don't have access to glasses - every pair of glasses we collect will make a significant difference.”

If 500,000 pairs of glasses were placed end to end, that would cover 70km, long enough to stretch from Cannonvale to Hamilton Island and back.

According to Specsavers, recent global studies have shown more than 101 million people globally live with visual impairments because they don't have access to glasses to correct simple vision problems.

"It's easy to do, it helps declutter the house, it's good for the environment and it can bring so much to somebody who needs it,” Mrs Goodridge said.

Specsavers Cannonvale has a collection box in their Whitsunday Plaza store, where used pairs of glasses can be donated.