Driver allegedly had drugs in system before crashing

A Queensland man has faced court over a Tyalgum Rd, Eungella crash that allegedly left a woman seriously injured.

A MAN accused of being under the influence of prescription and illicit drugs when he allegedly seriously injured a woman in a rural crash has faced court.

Scott Maxwell Johnson, from Rural View, North of Mackay, faced Tweed Heads Local Court when his matter was briefly mentioned on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (driving under the influence), causing bodily harm by misconduct while being in charge of a motor vehicle, negligent driving and driving under the influence of drugs over an incident on Tyalgum Rd at Eungella on June 27 last year.

Police will allege Mr Johnson had oxycodone, diazepam and cannabis in his system at the time of the crash involving his Holden Commodore station wagon, which left a woman seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Sharps Rd, about 1.30pm after the vehicle had crashed down an embankment and the pair were initially trapped.

It's understood Mr Johnson received minor injuries from the incident, while the woman in the vehicle was initially in a serious condition and the pair were flown to hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

There was no mention of the extent of the woman's injuries in court this week.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions would be ready to certify the charges against him - a process that's required before the matter can be committed to the District Court - in August.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy adjourned the case to August 27.