Driver bails from car before it catches fire

CAR FIRE: A fire sparked by an electrical fault has left a car completely gutted. Georgia Simpson

A CAR caught fire on Shute Harbour Rd about 6.30pm on Friday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said the car was travelling toward Airlie Beach along Shute Harbour Rd near Brown Rd when they received the call.

Proserpine Fire Brigade officer in charge, Lieutenant Brian Little said the occupant noticed smoke coming out from under the dashboard, which prompted the driver to pull over and call triple 0.

One crew attended the scene and was able extinguish the blaze, but not before the fire completely gutted the car.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault with no injuries reported, Lieutenant Little said.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the fire was non-suspicious, and the model of car was a Subaru Liberty sedan.