Driver banned from road for 12 months

DANIEL Murray Olsen served as a reminder to the Whitsunday community why not to drink and drive on Monday when Proserpine Magistrates Court heard the events of June 25.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after he crashed a car into the concrete kerb in Erromango Dr, Jubilee Pocket, earlier this year.

Olsen was carrying one male passenger at the time and damaged the concrete, front wheel and fender of his car.

When breath tested the local manager blew 0.171 and told police he had two jugs of Great Northern beer and an unknown amount of rum before trying to drive from town to a friend's house in Jubilee Pocket.

Police noted Olsen was "polite and co-operative at all times”.

Magistrate Simon Young said while this appeared to be out of character, it was a serious example of drink-driving considering there was an accident involved.

"At 0.171, there was no confusion you were over the limit when you drove,” Mr Young said.

Olsen was fined $1200 and lost his licence for 12 months. A conviction was recorded.