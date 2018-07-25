Menu
Login
Daniel Olsen was fined $1200 and lost his licence for 12 months.
Daniel Olsen was fined $1200 and lost his licence for 12 months. Contributed
News

Driver banned from road for 12 months

Jessica Lamb
by
25th Jul 2018 10:30 AM

DANIEL Murray Olsen served as a reminder to the Whitsunday community why not to drink and drive on Monday when Proserpine Magistrates Court heard the events of June 25.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after he crashed a car into the concrete kerb in Erromango Dr, Jubilee Pocket, earlier this year.

Olsen was carrying one male passenger at the time and damaged the concrete, front wheel and fender of his car.

When breath tested the local manager blew 0.171 and told police he had two jugs of Great Northern beer and an unknown amount of rum before trying to drive from town to a friend's house in Jubilee Pocket.

Police noted Olsen was "polite and co-operative at all times”.

Magistrate Simon Young said while this appeared to be out of character, it was a serious example of drink-driving considering there was an accident involved.

"At 0.171, there was no confusion you were over the limit when you drove,” Mr Young said.

Olsen was fined $1200 and lost his licence for 12 months. A conviction was recorded.

car accident court daniel murray olsen disqualified licence drink drive fine proserpine magistrates court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Reef festival a week away

    Reef festival a week away

    News ALTHOUGH there was an early hurdle to jump during the planning of this year's Whitsunday Reef Festival, the annual four-day event is set to ignite the town

    • 25th Jul 2018 4:37 PM
    Sun comes out for Airlie Beach Parkrunners

    Sun comes out for Airlie Beach Parkrunners

    News The group welcomed 26 newcomers to the fold this weekend

    • 25th Jul 2018 4:34 PM
    Brahmans shut down Miners

    Brahmans shut down Miners

    News Whitsunday consolidate second spot

    • 25th Jul 2018 4:33 PM
    Sea Eagles falter in Mackay

    Sea Eagles falter in Mackay

    News Saints too strong for Whitsunday

    • 25th Jul 2018 4:31 PM

    Local Partners