Driver blitz as booze bus arrives in town

Sergeant Simon Robinson with a breathalyzer in front of the booze bus, which is in Mackay until Easter. Emma Murray

MACKAY police are putting the region's drink and drug-drivers on notice - the booze bus is back in town.

So far this year police have already stopped 232 drink-drivers and 102 drug-drivers in the district.

Sergeant Simon Robinson said 106 of those were mid to high-range readings.

"We've been noticing that there is starting to be a trend again of people drinking and driving and drug-driving,” the Mackay Road Policing Unit officer said.

"We're going to be hitting local areas pretty hard in relation to roadside drug-testing and roadside breath-testing.

"With the big RBT bus in town it's a bit of visual presence as well ... but it is surprising the amount of people who still do it.”

Last year Mackay district police pulled over 1207 drink-drivers, which roughly equals three a day.

The total for drug-drivers was 615.

"It amazes me in this day with all the education that we've got ... Ubers, cabs, friends, that people still drink and drive,” SgtRobinson said, adding that it was a mounting frustration for police.

"The more alcohol you've had the slower your reaction time ... your visual awareness, your demeanour in driving, everything is affected.”

It was unknown how long the bus, which is a regional resource, would be in town.

"We're going to be set up, we're mobile, we're going to have ... the instruments set up for drink-driving and for drug-driving (tests) so we can do everything on the side of the road,” SgtRobinson said.

Police are urging Mackay motorists who plan to drink to have a plan B.

"If you're going to go out, you know you're going to drink. Organise a friend to pick you up, organise a cab or Uber to home,” SgtRobinson said.

"Because at the end of the day general members of the public and families are on the road. What right have you got to be on the road drunk and take someone else's life?”