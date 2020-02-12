Menu
Driver cops $826 fine after being caught in McDonald’s drive-thru. Picture: Russell/Shakespeare
Crime

Driver cops $826 fine after Macca’s run

by Ally Foster
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM

What was meant to be a quick Macca's run cost one P-plater a lot more than they expected when police noticed a big issue with their vehicle while they were in the drive-thru.

The 22-year-old driver was caught out by police when they attended a McDonald's in the early hours of this morning at Tarneit, just outside of Melbourne.

The driver ended up having to cough up more than $800 on top of the price their Big Mac meal after officers discovered the vehicle wasn't registered.

That's one expensive Macca’s run. Picture: Wyndham Police Service/Facebook
"A dark coloured Honda was checked by Police at 3am this morning in the Tarneit McDonalds drive thru - with no rear bumper bar," a police spokesperson said.

"The car was found to be unregistered - attracting a $826 infringement notice."

When asked by police why the car was unregistered, the driver simply said: "I just wanted a Big Mac".

The incident was posted to the Wyndham Police Service Area Facebook page, with users quick to poke fun at the driver for their mistake.

"What a fool. Should have had it delivered. Haha. Seriously well done VicPol. Don't need these types out driving," one person said.'

"Someone got a side order of McFines," another joked.

One added: "That's one heck of an expensive Big Mac!"

 

PENALTIES IN OTHER STATES

Victoria has the harshest penalty for this offence, with NSW coming in second with a $686 fine for driving an unregistered vehicle.

In the ACT drivers will cop a $660 fine and those in South Australia will be fined $471.

This offence carries a fine of $300 in the Northern Territory, with similar penalties in Queensland and Western Australia.

Tasmania has the lowest fine for driving an unregistered vehicle at $210.

