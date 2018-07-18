Menu
A wrecked McLaren 720S. (Photo: Fairfax County PD)
Driver crashes one day old $500,000 McLaren 720S

by Dom Tripolone
18th Jul 2018 1:36 PM

ADRIVER in the United States has thrown away what would be many people's dream ride - a McLaren 720S supercar.

The Virginia man was out playing with his new toy - which costs more than $500,000 in Australia - when he lost control and hit a tree. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries but the car was a write-off according to Fairfax County Police.

The kicker is the motorist had only taken delivery of his exotic supercar the previous day - that is a quick way to lose a cool half-million.

Fast times: The McLaren can go from zero to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.
Fairfax County Police posted the remains of the McLaren on Twitter with the tagline "slow down, or it could cost you".

The 720S is one of the most powerful cars on the road thanks to its boisterous 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine (527kW/770Nm).

All that power means the driver can lose control in the blink of an eye. The McLaren can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds on the way to a top speed of 341km/h - making it one of the fastest machines on the road.

Exotic machine: The McLaren 720S costs more than $500,000 in Australia.
This is not the first time a car has proven too much for a wealthy owner. In 2011 eight Ferraris were written off in one accident in Japan which at the time was considered one of the most costly accidents in the world; a reported $4.5m worth of vehicles were destroyed.

