The driver, a man aged 47, was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.
News

Driver critically injured in car crash at Bowen

Luke Mortimer
by
1st Oct 2018 9:47 AM

A DRIVER has been critically injured in a car crash at Bowen on Sunday night.

Initial information suggests the 47-year-old man was travelling along Bootaloo Road about 5.45pm when his sedan left the roadway and crashed.

The 47-year-old driver suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Townsville Hospital, Queensland Police Service (QPS) said in a statement.

A passenger in the sedan was taken to Bowen Hospital with injuries which were described as not life threatening.

The QPS Forensic Crash Unit will continue to investigate the crash.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

bowen queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

