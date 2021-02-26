Menu
Driver dies in crash west of Mackay, highway closed

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 7:13 AM | Updated: 7:20 AM
A man has died overnight in a highway smash between a car and B-double about five minutes outside of Nebo.

The crash, which occurred at 1.40am Friday, closed the Peak Down Highway for several hours.

The highway remains closed 3km east of Fiery Creek as the vehicles are being recovered.

Police have confirmed the driver of the car involved in the collision has died.

Family are in the process of being notified.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

The highway is expected to reopen later this morning.

More to come.

