A truck driver escaped a highway rollover at Augathella.
Driver escapes rolled truck on rural highway

Jorja McDonnell
3rd Aug 2019 9:01 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM

A TRUCK driver was hospitalised with back injuries after a highway rollover south of Augathella.


The man, in his 60s, was travelling along the Landsborough Highway when his prime mover rolled at the Mitchell Highway intersection about 6.30pm.


A Queensland Police Service spokesman told The Western Times the driver was travelling north towards Tambo at the time of the single vehicle crash.


"The driver braked when they were coming up to the intersection, then came off the side of the road and rolled," he said.

"There is no suggestion of drink driving and there are no charges for the driver, but police did issue a traffic infringement notice for driving without due care and attention."


The driver was able to escape the wreck before paramedics transported him in a stable condition to Augathella Hospital where he was treated for back injuries.

