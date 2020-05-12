Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
News

Driver fined after beasts escape crashed cattle truck

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
12th May 2020 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER who crashed his cattle truck has been fined for careless driving.

St George police attended an single vehicle crash on the Mitchell St George Road on May 6. A fully laden cattle truck crashed approximately 25km from St George causing numerous beasts to escape.

The uninjured driver, a 28-year-old Winton man was issued with an infringement notice for careless driving.

Police will be performing traffic enforcement using mobile radar, patrols, speed camera and random breath and drug drive testing as part of an ongoing commitment to reducing road trauma.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Light at the end of the tunnel getting closer

        premium_icon Light at the end of the tunnel getting closer

        News With restrictions easing on Saturday as Stage 1 of the government’s plan commences, some businesses will benefit and others won’t.

        Bowen man drags woman by hair 'like a dog' in violent attack

        premium_icon Bowen man drags woman by hair 'like a dog' in violent attack

        News Dragging a woman through the house by her hair because he didn’t like the chicken...

        Mackay highway gets $50m safety upgrade boost

        premium_icon Mackay highway gets $50m safety upgrade boost

        Politics The major overhaul is set to support dozens of jobs in the region.

        CRIME: Eased virus measures welcome but still to be policed

        premium_icon CRIME: Eased virus measures welcome but still to be policed

        Crime Alleged drink-drivers have also been on the top of crime for Bowen Police