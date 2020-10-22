Driver flees after collision with bike in Strathdickie
A DRIVER has reportedly fled the scene of collision in Strathdickie.
A QPS spokesman said emergency services were called to the Myrtle Creek Bridge on Strathdickie Rd just before 8pm following reports of a collision between a car and cyclist. More stories:
Mackay’s most congested roads as voted by you
Dramatic images show danger of crossing floodwater
Best excuses drivers use to avoid a traffic fine
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver of the car left the scene after the collision.
The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Proserpine Hospital.
The spokeswoman said the extent of his injuries and condition had not been provided.
Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons
Five ways to get more from your digital subscription