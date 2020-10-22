Menu
STRATHDICKIE: Emergency services respond to collision between a car and cyclist.
Driver flees after collision with bike in Strathdickie

Melanie Whiting
22nd Oct 2020 8:49 PM
A DRIVER has reportedly fled the scene of collision in Strathdickie.

A QPS spokesman said emergency services were called to the Myrtle Creek Bridge on Strathdickie Rd just before 8pm following reports of a collision between a car and cyclist. More stories:

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver of the car left the scene after the collision.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Proserpine Hospital.

The spokeswoman said the extent of his injuries and condition had not been provided.

