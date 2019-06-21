Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car is on its roof after it reportedly crashed into a parked car.
A car is on its roof after it reportedly crashed into a parked car. John McCutcheon
News

Driver flees scene after stolen car crashes, rolls

Ashley Carter
by
21st Jun 2019 8:58 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STOLEN car landed on its roof after the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle this morning at Buddina.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bermagui Crescent and Lowanna Dr just after 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

READ: GRANT THEFT AUTO: Staggering number of cars being stolen

A Queensland Police Service spokesman says the driver is known to police.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman says the driver is known to police. John McCutcheon

The driver, a man in his 20s, fled the scene before emergency services arrived, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The car was reportedly stolen from Caloundra West on Thursday night. The QPS spokeswoman said the suspect is known to police.

Investigations are continuing.

More to come.

More Stories

buddina rollover traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Day to be kind to others

    Day to be kind to others

    News Kindness campaign in memory of Whitsundays youngster who died in an accident.

    • 21st Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Time to get on with the show

    premium_icon Time to get on with the show

    News Show Whitsunday is back for another year.

    Last say on State Budget

    premium_icon Last say on State Budget

    Politics 'Another wasted opportunity'.

    Support and passion for community rewarded

    premium_icon Support and passion for community rewarded

    News State award won by Proserpine woman.