CALEN: Police are searching for a man who left the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Zizi Averill
Driver flees scene of Bruce Highway rollover

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 9:30 AM
POLICE are searching for a man who left the scene of a crash near Calen this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway about 10km north of the town about 7.15am following reports of a car accident.

The driver was not inside the vehicle when police arrived.

There were reports of a man spotted walking alongside the highway shortly after.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car was off the road and not disrupting traffic.

He said the only damage reported was the car itself.

Anyone with information should phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

