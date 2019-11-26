Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver found dead in truck off NSW highway

26th Nov 2019 6:27 AM

A truck driver has been found dead in his vehicle after it veered off a highway and struck trees in south-west NSW.

A passing motorist found the 4.5-tonne truck some distance off the Silver City Highway at Scotia, 130km north of Wentworth, about 11.50am on Monday.

Police say the truck had travelled about 400m off the highway, striking several trees before coming to a stop. The driver, believed to be a 77-year-old man from Broken Hill, had died at the scene.

More Stories

editors picks nsw scotia silver city highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man caught with knife at Mackay Airport

        premium_icon Man caught with knife at Mackay Airport

        News The boilermaker told police he bought the knife online years ago and forgot about it.

        ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        premium_icon ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        News Sophie Horne was convinced she was going to die

        CASH SPLASH: Funds flow for Mackay-Whitsunday dam project

        premium_icon CASH SPLASH: Funds flow for Mackay-Whitsunday dam project

        Environment FINALLY: Pre-construction work has now been fast-tracked to 2022.

        Fireys battle against ‘Big Brother’ controls

        premium_icon Fireys battle against ‘Big Brother’ controls

        News New approach to hose down Blue Card political firefight between rural fireys and...