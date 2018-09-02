Menu
Login
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury.
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury. Clayton's Towing
Crime

Driver found 'wandering along road' after horrific crash

2nd Sep 2018 2:24 PM

THE driver of a vehicle that was left in a mangled mess after a horrifying crash was found by emergency services "wandering along the road".

 

The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury.
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury. Clayton's Towing

The man crashed the silver sedan on the Old Bruce Hwy at Federal about 6.25am today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the crew dispatched to the crash found the driver a short distance from the scene walking away from the wreckage.

 

The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury.
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury. Clayton's Towing

"They did first aid until an ambulance arrived a very short time later," he said.

Queensland Ambulance Service took the man, aged in his 20s, to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a minor head injury.

clayton's towing editors picks federal traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News THE devastating loss of four lives in a 24-hour period on Whitsunday roads this month has highlighted a 36 per cent increase in car crash injuries.

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    News Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    News Four people headed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    Local Partners