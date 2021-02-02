Driver given jail for drunken crash into Proserpine unit

A driver has a jail sentence hanging over his head after he crashed into his Proserpine unit when drunk. Picture: iStock

A drink-driver who spent a night in police custody before being sentenced will have a jail term hanging over his head for the next 18 months.

Alberto Moreira first appeared at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday after he crashed his car into his own Proserpine unit while more than five times the legal limit.

The court heard Moreira blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.252 after the November crash, which damaged both his car and unit.

Moreira pleaded guilty to under the influence of liquor.

Magistrate James Morton decided to remand the 65-year-old man in custody and told him he could expect a jail sentence when he appeared in Bowen to learn his fate on Tuesday.

During sentencing, Mr Morton told Moreira he had an “unenviable traffic history” and noted he had been labelled a “habitual offender” in New South Wales.

“You are not a young man, you have had a hard run by the sounds of it but you are not the first and you are not the last,” Mr Morton said.

“Alcohol has not been kind to you.”

On Monday, lawyer Peta Vernon told the court Moreira had been through a divorce, been diagnosed with mental health challenges and started self-medicating with alcohol because of difficulties with his children.

Mr Morton said Moreira had a concerning history from New South Wales, but no Queensland history, which the magistrate took into account when deciding to release Moreira on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to one month in jail, but the term was immediately suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

“I did not want you to think drinking and driving is OK,” Mr Morton said.

“I am going to give you a term of prison but how that is tailored now reflects the mitigating factors.

“A charge of this nature, with the circumstances, requires more than just a fine.

“I wanted to send a message to you.

“It might be a good idea to look after your health.”