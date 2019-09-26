Driver in car crash had a 'concoction of drugs' in system

A driver who hit another car and a wheelie bin in two separate incidents had high enough levels of cannabis in his system to impair his driving.

A MAN who crashed into a work car at a job site while driving with "a concoction of drugs” in his system has been fined $750 and lost his licence for six months.

Matthew Scott Crampton-Smith, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving under the influence of drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told the court Crampton-Smith reversed his ute into another vehicle at the Reef Gateway Hotel in Cannonvale at 1.50pm on April 17.

The 24-year-old later hit a wheelie bin in William Murray Drive, Cannonvale.

Snr Constable Rowe said when police caught up with Crampton-Smith in Island Drive, Cannonvale, they breathalysed him, but the result was negative.

As they believed this was inconsistent with his behaviour, he was taken to Proserpine Hospital for blood analysis, Snr Constable Rowe said.

The blood test showed cannabis at levels high enough to impair his driving skills.

The drugs alprazolam and etizolam were also found in his system.

Crampton-Smith's solicitor Eilidh McCallum said the car her client reversed into was a work car owned by his father.

"They were doing works there at the time,” she said.

Ms McCallum said Crampton-Smith then drove to his father's workshop in William Murray Dve to let him know about the accident.

"They got into a fight and he (Crampton-Smith) reversed into the bin,” she said.

Ms McCallum said Crampton-Smith's best friend died not long ago.

The alprazolam and etizolam came from a Xanax tablet a friend had given him to help him sleep, she said.

"He's been having depressive episodes since the loss of his best friend,” she said.

In fining Crampton-Smith, Magistrate James Morton sympathised about the loss of his friend but said he should not have gotten behind the wheel of a car.

"You've got a concoction of drugs in your system,” he said.