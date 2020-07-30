Menu
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle “well-alight in the middle of the road”
Sarah Barnham
Police not investigating after a car burst into flames

Zizi Averill
Melanie Whiting
,
29th Jul 2020 9:30 PM | Updated: 30th Jul 2020 10:08 AM
UPDATE THURS 7.30AM: POLICE are not investigating after a car burst into flames at Slade Point.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car fire on Petrel St at 9.10pm yesterday, had been deemed "not suspicious".

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle "well-alight in the middle of the road".

Within 20 minutes crews had suppressed the blaze and had made the area safe, she said.

The QFES spokeswoman said paramedics were initially called to the fire, but were told not to attend.

It is understood the car's driver was in shock, but all occupants were able to escape the vehicle uninjured.

INITIAL 9.30PM: A DRIVER is in shock after a car burst into flames in Slade Point tonight.

Police and fire crews were called to a car fire in Petrel Street about 9pm.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

The driver is understood to be in shock but all occupants are out of the vehicle.

