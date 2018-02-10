Driver inattention causes collision in Cannonvale

Collision on the corner of Shute Harbour road and Abell road, on Saturday February 10 2018.

Collision on the corner of Shute Harbour road and Abell road, on Saturday February 10 2018. Tamera Francis

Two drivers have been rushed to Proserpine Hospital after a horrific collision occurred on the corner of Shute Harbour and Abell road early this afternoon.

Initial police investigations suspect the collision occurred due to driver inattention, which caused a silver Toyota Yaris and a blue vehicle to collide as one car attempted to turn onto Abell road, off of Shute Harbour road.

Both drivers were rushed to Proserpine hospital with what police report to be minor injuries, initial police investigation suggests that neither driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The passenger from the blue vehicle escaped "unharmed and just a little shaken up,” an officer from Cannonvale Police Station said.

The crash occurred just after 1.30pm, traffic continued to flow through the traffic lights directed by two police officers.

A Fire crew was on the scene promptly after the crash to clear up the oil hazard on the road and the crash site along with two tow trucks and police.

The emergency response teams had the scene fully by cleared and intersection operating at full capacity by approximately 2.30pm.