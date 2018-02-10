Menu
Login
News

Driver inattention causes collision in Cannonvale

Collision on the corner of Shute Harbour road and Abell road, on Saturday February 10 2018.
Collision on the corner of Shute Harbour road and Abell road, on Saturday February 10 2018. Tamera Francis
tamera francis
by

Two drivers have been rushed to Proserpine Hospital after a horrific collision occurred on the corner of Shute Harbour and Abell road early this afternoon.

Initial police investigations suspect the collision occurred due to driver inattention, which caused a silver Toyota Yaris and a blue vehicle to collide as one car attempted to turn onto Abell road, off of Shute Harbour road.

Both drivers were rushed to Proserpine hospital with what police report to be minor injuries, initial police investigation suggests that neither driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The passenger from the blue vehicle escaped "unharmed and just a little shaken up,” an officer from Cannonvale Police Station said.

The crash occurred just after 1.30pm, traffic continued to flow through the traffic lights directed by two police officers.

A Fire crew was on the scene promptly after the crash to clear up the oil hazard on the road and the crash site along with two tow trucks and police.

The emergency response teams had the scene fully by cleared and intersection operating at full capacity by approximately 2.30pm.

Topics:  cannonvale collision crash

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
2018 Whitsunday's year of sport

2018 Whitsunday's year of sport

Whitsunday region eager to try new sports in 2018 after a "write-off" year for sport in 2017.

Sporting Expo a one-stop shop

SPORT EXPO: The Whitsunday Sports Expo will be held at the Cannonvale State School on February 10.

Sporting Expo a one-stop shop.

Sea Princess passengers 'just happy to be here'

Cruise ship veterans Jane Werner, Pam Coyle, Gillian Strachan and Sharelle Buckley disembark form the Sea Princess at Abell Point Marina.

Sea Princess passengers 'just happy to be here'.

Midge Point Elves deliver lifesaving gift

The Midge Point Elves Bonnie Bryant, Vern Sunderland and Barb Butterfield were outside Coles in Cannonvale last year.

Midge Point Elves deliver lifesaving gift.

Local Partners