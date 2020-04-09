Menu
A Townsville man was lucky to survive a terrifying crash on the Bowen Development Road on Wednesday April 8. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
A Townsville man was lucky to survive a terrifying crash on the Bowen Development Road on Wednesday April 8. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
Rural

Driver lucky to survive horrific van rollover

Zizi Averill
9th Apr 2020 9:03 AM
A MAN has escaped serious injury after his van rolled multiple times before slamming into a barbed wire fence, near Mt Coolon.

The 36-year-old Townsville man was driving on the Bowen Development Rd at 100 km/hour about 3pm yesterday when he lost control of his large green van, an RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

A Townsville man suffered head injuries when his van rolled multiple times. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
A Townsville man suffered head injuries when his van rolled multiple times. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue

After rolling a number of times, the van came to rest on its side against a fence along the roadside, she said.

The driver's wife watched the terrifying crash occur as she was travelling in a vehicle behind the van. She called emergency services.

The driver was able to free himself from the wreckage. Paramedics and an RACQ CQ Rescue crew attended the crash.

A Townsville man was flown to hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after he suffered head injuries when his van rolled multiple times on the Bowen Development Road on Wednesday April 8. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
A Townsville man was flown to hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after he suffered head injuries when his van rolled multiple times on the Bowen Development Road on Wednesday April 8. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue

The spokeswoman said he sustained only minor head injuries despite the severity of the accident.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

