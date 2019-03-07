Driver more than five times legal limit

A MAN who hit another car while driving at more than five times the legal alcohol limit has been fined $3000.

Paul Renaldo Wallace, 51, of Proserpine, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving under the influence of liquor and failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash to give particulars to the owner of the property damaged.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said Wallace hit another car while reversing out of his park in the Main Beach car park at Airlie Beach at 7.30pm on January 26.

CCTV showed he got out of the car after the accident, but then drove off without leaving details, Mr Beamish said.

He was later found by police at his accommodation in Cannonvale, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard, when breath tested by police, Wallace recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.255.

Wallace told police he had drank about 12 cans of beer and three shots of liquor and was driving himself and a friend from Banjo's Bar and Grill to accommodation in Cannonvale.

Wallace's solicitor Chris Colwill said his client had been out celebrating his 51st birthday that night.

He said Wallace had "limited recollection of any accident occurring”.

"It is fortunate for him it was a low-level incident where he has run into a parked car in a carpark.”

Wallace was fined $2500 and his licence was disqualified for 18 months for drink driving.

He was also fined $500 for not stopping after the accident.