Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver of a ute that allegedly collided at speed with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer.
A driver of a ute that allegedly collided at speed with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer.
Crime

Driver smashes into seven cars, fence before assaulting cop

by Isabella Magee
18th Jul 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A driver of a ute that allegedly collided "at speed" with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer after he attempted to flee.

Police responded to a serious traffic crash in Moorooka where a driver allegedly smashed into seven vehicles at "high speed", before rolling his car, and then crashing into a fence at about 6.30pm.

An on-foot police pursuit then occurred after the driver allegedly attempted to leave the scene.

The man allegedly wrestled and struggled with a 51-year-old police officer, before more officers intervened.

A senior constable was treated for a laceration to his face which he sustained during the alleged assault.

A 30-year-old Taringa man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, with injuries he sustained during the crash.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Driver smashes into seven cars, fence before assaulting cop

crime

Just In

    Baby dies in drowning incident

    Baby dies in drowning incident
    • 18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen dad risked daughter’s life on ‘doomed sea voyage’

        premium_icon Bowen dad risked daughter’s life on ‘doomed sea voyage’

        News They had to abandon ship and swim through open water to be saved after embarking at night during a strong wind warning.

        Former skipper says MCU inclusion good for football

        premium_icon Former skipper says MCU inclusion good for football

        Sport Michael Lyall says questions will be asked of Magpies Crusaders if they don’t run...

        Great news for Mackay swimmers ahead of state champs

        premium_icon Great news for Mackay swimmers ahead of state champs

        Swimming A change to the qualifying requirements for the Queensland Short Course...

        Ice addict ‘just helping her friends’ find drugs

        premium_icon Ice addict ‘just helping her friends’ find drugs

        Crime The 28-year-old Mackay mother was facing up to a 2.5 year jail term.