Driver still missing as police search for hit-and-run driver

LOST LIFE: Julie Thomsen, 36, passed away on Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale.

POLICE are working to find the driver involved in the tragic hit and run incident that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen.

Gatton CIB Officer in Charge Detective Sergeant Brett Richard said his branch was working with the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit to find the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash to give Julie's grieving family answers.

"The main priority we have at the moment is to identify the vehicle because obviously we want to speak to the owner," Det-Sgt Richard said.

"There has been some talk in other papers that the situation is suspicious in the fact the car has taken off and not stopped, but the thing we want to stress is we're not looking at pushing blame on anyone.

"We just want to identify the person so we can get a true account of what occurred."

Police are urging people who may have seen something or have dashcam footage to come forward.

"We've had a lot of phone calls over the past few days saying they were in the area and saying they saw these people walking along the highway," Det-Sgt Richard said.

"But dashcam and that sort of thing is obviously of interest to us."

While investigations continue, Julie's family is struggling to come up with enough money to pay for the funeral.

Julie's older sister Kylie-Anne Peace said she and her daughter Kelly Clarke set up a Gofundme to try to raise money to pay for Julie's funeral.

"We aren't financially equipped to give her the right funeral she deserves," Kelly said.

The Gofundme has so far raised just $629.

Kylie-Anne said she didn't realise how expensive funerals were until she began talking to funeral homes.

"They basically said we needed to come up with two or three grand," Kylie-Anne said.

When she heard her sister had died after being struck by a car on Saturday night, she didn't believe it.

"My son rung me first and, obviously, I wasn't expecting it so I thought he was joking," she said.

"But then I rang my sister and she confirmed it."

She said the family had been left in "chaos" as they searched for answers.

"Knowing something or someone coming forward would give her peace and her kids peace," she said.

Anyone with information or footage should contact Policelink on 131 444.

To donate to the Gofundme, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-julie-thompson-amp-family?utm_source