Driver tells highest court ‘law doesn’t apply to him’

State's highest court has tossed out an appeal by a ‘sovereign citizen’ who tried to escape a $150 fine for driving unlicensed.

An unlicensed driver has contested a $150 fine in Queensland's highest court arguing that he should not have to pay because he was a "sovereign citizen" and the state's laws do not apply to him.

The Queensland Court of Appeal tossed out the application by Logan resident Ross James Bradley who challenged his conviction after being fined by a magistrate for an offence of unlicensed driving.

Bradley, who was forced to plead his case in the Court of Appeal after losing in the District Court, wanted the charge dismissed because he claimed the police officer had no power over him.

In a short but scathing judgment published yesterday, Justice Walter Sofronoff QC said that Bradley's argument that the laws of Queensland did not apply to him was "a jumble of gobbledygook".

"The argument was obvious nonsense and the magistrate rightly rejected it," the Court of Appeal President said.

"That (Bradley) is merely persisting in putting forward a jumble of gobbledygook to support his application in this court can be seen at once if one reads only the two opening sentences of his purported outline of argument."

Those two sentences were: "My BRADLEY person (conjoined with the BRADLEY 'spiritual' family body-politic) is my own "body politic" by succession, at Law. It is my natural body incorporated at the supreme Christian Law and is my own jurisdiction."

Bradley's appeal was dismissed and President Sofronoff called it an "abuse of the court's process".

He also pointed out the "paradox" that Bradley was appealing to a court established by laws he claimed did not apply to him.

