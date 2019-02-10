Driver three times the limit

A man was caught drink driving at more than three times the legal limit.

A MAN who was caught driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit has been fined $1200 and his driver's licence was disqualified for eight months.

Ben James Flynn, 30, from Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police noticed Flynn driving "at a slow speed and swerving across the roadway” on Beach Rd, Cannonvale, at 12.45am on January 13.

When breath tested by police, Flynn recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.163, Mr Beamish said.

Flynn's solicitor Ali Ladd said her client had been out earlier in the night and had walked home.

One hour later Flynn's roommate had asked him to pick them up at a park 500m away and this was when he was caught driving, Ms Ladd said.