Driver in court after man dies in alleged hit and run

Michael Bowden was walking home from a party in the early hours of June 9, 2018, when he was allegedly struck by a vehicle.

Michael Bowden was walking home from a party in the early hours of June 9, 2018, when he was allegedly struck by a vehicle.

THE driver charged over an alleged hit and run that killed apprentice Michael Bowden is expected to face a Weipa court this week.

Vincent Raymond Edwards has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

The charge has a maximum penalty of six months' jail or a $5046 fine and no minimum licence disqualification period.

Michael Bowden, 20, was fatally injured when he was allegedly struck by a vehicle on Northern Avenue in Weipa. Photo: Supplied.

He has also been charged with driving under the influence of liquor or a drug, failing to remain at an incident and driving on a restricted licence.

Barrister James Sheridan will represent Mr Edwards, who is expected to plead not guilty to three of the four charges.

Michael Bowden, 20, was walking home from a party in the early hours of June 9, 2018, when he was allegedly struck by a vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

His body was found in the middle of Northern Ave, not far from his home.

It is understood that Mr Bowden's mother and sister will attend the hearing on Wednesday.

A petition urging tougher penalties for failing to remain at the scene of a road incident was tabled in the state parliament in May with 4571 signatures.

However Minster for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey rejected the submission, citing new penalties for driving without due care and attention.

"The government is monitoring the application of these new penalties to ensure that they achieve the intended outcome," Mr Bailey said.

Last month family and friends of Mr Bowden participated in a memorial motorbike ride from Old Telegraph track to the tip of Cape York.