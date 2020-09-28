Menu
A man pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified at Andergrove.
Crime

Driver told ‘you have a disgraceful history’

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@news.com.au
28th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
A DISQUALIFIED driver with a “disgraceful” traffic record has been warned he was in “jail country”.

Ricki Lee Gough has also been banned from driving until late 2023.

He was picked up on September 3 this year while driving on Tropical Ave in Andergrove.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard checks revealed his licence was disqualified.

Self represented, Gough pleaded guilty to the charge.

He told the court he had not been aware, but Magistrate Damien Dwyer said he did not believe the excuse.

“You have a disgraceful history,” Mr Dwyer said, adding it included six entries for unlicensed driving and a previous for disqualified driving.

Mr Dwyer told Gough people who repeatedly drove on a disqualified licence would be imprisoned and that he was in “jail country”.

“I don’t believe you didn’t realise … you know exactly what you need to do,” Mr Dwyer said, adding Gough “chose” to drive anyway.

Gough was fined $1750 and disqualified from driving for three years.

A conviction was recorded.

