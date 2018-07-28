Menu
One killed in fatal Tara crash

Michael Doyle
by
28th Jul 2018 8:42 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM

UPDATE: One person has been killed and another is in hospital after a single-vehicle accident this morning. 

The vehicle rolled on Taylors Rd, Tara, near the intersection with Tulagrie Rd, just after 8am according to QPS media. 

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service reported one person was killed in the accident, and another had been taken to Tara Hospital. 

An RACQ Lifeflight helicopter has been called to transport the patient from Tara to a Brisbane Hospital, according to the QAS spokeswoman. 

QPS media said a forensic crash unit will be investigating. 

EARLIER: THE DRIVER of a car which crashed in Tara this morning is being treated on scene.

QPS media has reported a single-vehicle accident which happened on Taylors Rd, Tara, just after 8am. 

A spokesman for QPS said the car had flipped, and Queensland Ambulance staff were on scene performing first aid. 

Queensland Ambulance Service stated on their Twitter this morning, that lengthy delays were to be expected and urged residents to avoid the area. 

More to come. 

