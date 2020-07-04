Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daryl Levien died yesterday after his car flipped.
Daryl Levien died yesterday after his car flipped.
Crime

Driver turns themselves into police after fatal crash

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Jul 2020 5:18 PM | Updated: 4th Jul 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 23-YEAR-OLD is assisting police with their investigations following a fatal traffic crash yesterday.

The Forensic Crash Unit was trying to track down the driver of a blue Toyota Camry that was travelling along East St, Ipswich yesterday.

Raceview man Daryl Levien, 36, suffered critical head injuries and died soon after being taken away in an ambulance after his car flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the Camry voluntarily attended Yamanto Police Station and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers continue their appeal for witnesses to the fatal traffic crash early yesterday afternoon.

Anyone who may have dashcam vision of the Mercedes possibly travelling with another vehicle in the Ipswich area prior to the crash is also urged to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How the Victorian COVID spike could affect Bowen growers

        premium_icon How the Victorian COVID spike could affect Bowen growers

        Rural The picking season is well under way as growers prepare to confront more challenges looming on the horizon.

        Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        premium_icon Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        News Second blast believed to have occurred only a month after the Grosvenor...

        Jobseekers get leg-up with free service to help find work

        premium_icon Jobseekers get leg-up with free service to help find work

        Employment New office opened in Bowen this week with the aim of helping local residents find...

        This week’s political news in five minutes

        premium_icon This week’s political news in five minutes

        Politics Seven things our local pollies said and did in Mackay this week.