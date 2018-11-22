Driver was more than three times the legal limit

A WOMAN who was caught drink driving at more than three times the legal limit has been fined $1000 and lost her licence for nine months.

Jessanie Victoria Johnsen, 27, of Mt Julian, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police patrolling the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct had seen Johnsen, who was unsteady on her feet, get into the passenger seat of a car in an Airlie Beach carpark, before moving to the back seat of the car at 3am on October 15.

Later police saw the same car drive past them, followed it, and stopped it in Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, where she recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.152, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard Johnsen told police she had drank four pints of cider and three vodkas between 10.30pm and 1.30am.

In sentencing Johnsen, magistrate Simon Young told her she was "a danger to yourself and other road users”.