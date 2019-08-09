Driver who taunted police jailed for disqualified driving

A FATHER caught driving without a licence in Airlie Beach has been sent to prison, but not before telling police to "do a real job".

David Huni, 42, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to driving without a licence disqualified by court order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Huni, who was known by police to be unlicensed, was spotted driving by police on the main street in Airlie Beach on July 16 at 4.24pm.

"The driver's window was fully wound down and police had a clear view of the driver," Sgt Myors said.

The court heard police later went to Huni's address and asked about his driving, while offering to present him with body-warn camera footage.

"(Huni) said he was driving home from work then told police to 'go do a real job and get real criminals'," Sgt Myors told the court.

Solicitor Peta Vernon told the court Huni was two years and six months through a three-year disqualified licence.

"He doesn't make any excuse for his behaviour - he was extremely frustrated at the time," she said.

"He usually relies on his wife to drive him around, but she was away at the time."

Knowing a fine was out of range after considering Huni's history, Ms Vernon suggested a suspended sentence for Huni's punishment as he was "better in the community providing for his family".

Magistrate James Morton told the court Huni had previously been sentenced to community service and given parole for traffic offences.

"You've had all the opportunities given to you and you haven't taken any on board," Mr Morton said.

Huni was sentenced to four months imprisonment and ordered to serve one of those months behind bars.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further two years.