Driverless vehicles to be rolled out at CQ mine in 2020

DRIVERLESS vehicles will be introduced at one of BHP Mitsubishi Alliance's central Queensland mines next year, the mining giant has revealed today.

BMA asset president James Palmer said haul trucks at Goonyella Riverside mine would be fitted with autonomous vehicle technology allowing the completion of an extensive study and engagement with the workforce, community and all levels of government.

BMA expects the first autonomous vehicles will not operate at the site until 2020, and full rollout will take about two years.

The company said there would be no forced employee redundancies at Goonyella Riverside as a result of this decision.

New permanent positions in BHP Operations Services and the creation of new roles through autonomous haulage would increase overall permanent job numbers across its operations, BMA claimed.

AUTOMATION: BMA Goonyella Riverside mine.

There will be a staged conversion to an autonomous fleet of up to 86 Komatsu trucks over the next two years.

The company expects haulage automation will boost safety by reducing risk exposure, and decrease significant events.

As BMA's first site to implement autonomous haulage, Mr Palmer said BMA has been talking to its workforce and the local community about the potential for increased automation of mining operations for several months leading up to today's announcement.

"We understand that automation represents a significant change. It also offers a unique opportunity for people to gain new, highly valued skills," he said.

It is estimated more than 40,000 hours of training will be delivered to prepare for the driverless vehicles.

BMA said no further decisions have been made to implement autonomous haulage at any other site in Queensland coal.

Any future decisions to implement autonomous haulage will be made on a site-by-site basis, the mining giant said.