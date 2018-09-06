Menu
Login
News

Driver's terrifying crash with fallen hay bale on highway

Tara Miko
by
6th Sep 2018 8:13 AM

A MAN has had a lucky escape after his car collided with a hay bale which fell from a truck travelling on a major highway last night.

The man suffered injuries to his abdomen when his car hit the bale that fell from the truck on the Gore Highway about 9.45pm.

Hay was left strewn across the highway between Pampas and Millmerran which Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews helped clear.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics treated the male driver of the car at the scene before transporting him to Millmerran Hospital with rib pains.

Firefighters left the scene about 10.30am.

editors picks gore highway millmerran queensland fire and emergency services
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Truckie's a lot cooler thanks to ambo's 'clot buster'

    Truckie's a lot cooler thanks to ambo's 'clot buster'

    News An Ipswich man has a new lease on life after an ambitious, but lifesaving procedure delivered by Bowen paramedics.

    Prior to box for North Queensland title

    Prior to box for North Queensland title

    News Prior to box for North Queensland title

    Backpackers deflated after Island adventure falls flat

    Backpackers deflated after Island adventure falls flat

    News "This is either going to end in tragedy or a hilarious news story"

    Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    News Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    Local Partners