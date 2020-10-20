Menu
The Bruce Highway has previously been named the state’s most unroadworthy road in RACQ’s annual survey. Picture: Heidi Petith
Drivers urged to call out roads in poor condition

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
20th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
MACKAY motorists are encouraged to call out the state’s worst roads as Queensland’s peak motoring body launches its Unroadworthy Roads Survey 2020.

Last year the Bruce Highway was named the most unroadworthy road.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the survey was now open to the public and encouraged drivers to nominate roads that urgently needed an upgrade.

The Bruce Highway has been voted as one of Queensland’s worst roads.
“Whether it’s a road riddled with potholes, with poor signing, prone to flooding or those that are too narrow or hazardous, we want motorists to have their say so we can advocate for a fix,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Every driver is familiar with the frustrating and troublesome locations in their area and it’s that local knowledge which will help us get those roads upgraded.

“In our previous survey, more than 1600 responses nominated more than 600 substandard roads across Queensland.

RACQ wants you to have your say on notorious roads. Picture: Heidi Petith
“The Bruce Highway was rated Queensland’s most unroadworthy road. With a number of issues raised along the 1600km route, from congestion in the south east, to flooding risks and rough surfaces throughout the State – it’s clear drivers want it fixed.

“RACQ used the information from the survey to lobby for additional and accelerated improvements to be completed as part of the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program.”

Ms Ritchie said results from the 2020 survey would be used to help identify further improvements and ensure local, state and federal governments took action.

RACQ is urging motorists to report unroadworthy roads. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
“By taking part you can point out current road issues and we can highlight these to our politicians so they can look to allocate funding to improve the condition of these roads and make them safer,” she said.

“The survey only takes a few minutes to complete and ends at midnight November 3.”

To go to the survey visit racq.com/badroads

