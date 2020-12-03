Drivers using Bruce Highway as ’ready-made’ dump

Tyres that have allegedly been illegally dumped near Bloomsbury. Picture: Lance Payne

Tyres that have allegedly been illegally dumped near Bloomsbury. Picture: Lance Payne

AN environmental advocate says truckies and other drivers are using highway bushland as their “ready-made” dump sites.

Mackay resident Lance Payne has taken photographs near Bloomsbury and St Lawrence showing a scattering of discarded tyres.

“It’s just a tsunami, that’s the only word for it,” Mr Payne said.

The self-described “bush rat” said there were also dumped tyres at Bowen and at Isla Gorge where he discovered 20L drums of what he suspects contain oil.

“Any vehicle with a tyre — you might get rid of it on the day but somewhere you’re paying for it in your rates when the council has to clean it up,” Mr Payne said.

Tyres that have allegedly been illegally dumped alongside the Bruce Highway near St Lawrence. Picture: Lance Payne

Mackay Regional Council community and client services director Angela Hays encouraged residents to report illegal dumpers including noting down their vehicle’s registration number.

“Of 229 customer requests received so far in 2020 about illegal dumping, 13 of them have related to the illegal dumping of tyres,’’ Ms Hays said.

“Each incident is investigated and action taken against the offender if possible.

“If an offender is not identified, action is taken to clean up the site.”

Mackay residents can dispose of old tyres at approved commercial recyclers or drop them off for a fee at the Incredable Tip Shop at Paget.

To report illegal dumping, phone 1300 MACKAY (622 529) or head online to the council’s website.

For more information on disposing various types of waste in Mackay, check out the “A-Z to Waste Disposal” guide.

