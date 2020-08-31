Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are on scene at a tractor crash on Shute Harbour Rd.
Police are on scene at a tractor crash on Shute Harbour Rd.
Breaking

UPDATE: Tractor crash causes delays on busy road

Laura Thomas
31st Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.50PM: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised that Shute Harbour Rd has now been cleared after an earlier tractor crash.    

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the tractor had crashed into a handrail but the circumstances surrounding the crash were unknown at that stage.   

Officers were called to the crash on Myrtle Creek bridge just after 1.30pm. 

Shute Harbour Rd was initially closed in both directions as the tractor was stuck in the middle of the road, but the road has now reopened. 

INITIAL: Traffic has been brought to a standstill and Shute Harbour Rd outside Proserpine is closed in both directions after a tractor crash.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said officers were called to the crash on Myrtle Creek bridge just after 1.30pm.

No one was injured, however the road is closed in both directions.

The spokesman said the tractor was "stuck in the middle of the road" and police were arranging for a tow truck to move it.

He said motorists travelling over Myrtle Creek bridge should expect delays.

crash queensland police proserpine crash road closure shute harbour rd tractor crash
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Muddies’ last minute surge signals nailbiting finish

        Premium Content Muddies’ last minute surge signals nailbiting finish

        Rugby Union With just five minutes to the final siren there was just one try between the Muddies and Mackay City.

        One document to dictate future of Airlie’s parking debate

        Premium Content One document to dictate future of Airlie’s parking debate

        Council News Free parking at the lagoon ends today but residents can rest assured all hope for...

        WATCH: Clermont locals feature in ‘unprecedented’ campaign

        Premium Content WATCH: Clermont locals feature in ‘unprecedented’ campaign

        Politics Miners: ‘You can count on us to help Queensland recover’

        When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Premium Content When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Opinion How you can ensure your voice is better heard in corridors of power