UPDATE: Tractor crash causes delays on busy road

Police are on scene at a tractor crash on Shute Harbour Rd.

UPDATE, 2.50PM: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised that Shute Harbour Rd has now been cleared after an earlier tractor crash.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the tractor had crashed into a handrail but the circumstances surrounding the crash were unknown at that stage.

Officers were called to the crash on Myrtle Creek bridge just after 1.30pm.

Shute Harbour Rd was initially closed in both directions as the tractor was stuck in the middle of the road, but the road has now reopened.

INITIAL: Traffic has been brought to a standstill and Shute Harbour Rd outside Proserpine is closed in both directions after a tractor crash.

No one was injured, however the road is closed in both directions.

The spokesman said the tractor was "stuck in the middle of the road" and police were arranging for a tow truck to move it.

He said motorists travelling over Myrtle Creek bridge should expect delays.