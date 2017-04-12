Driving home a safer highway

Dawson MP George Christensen said construction has been completed on two $7 million overtaking lanes on the Bruce Highway between Proserpine and Bowen.

MOTORISTS driving between Proserpine and Bowen will have no excuse to take risks.

Two new overtaking lanes, covering 2.5km of road have opened on the stretch of road as part of the Federal Government's $7 million road safety project.

Dawson MP George Christensen described the highway investment as "money well spent”.

"We've seen in recent weeks just how important it is to have a safer highway as rescue and repair efforts have been mounted to help those badly affected by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie," Mr Christensen said.

"This section of the highway services one of the country's best-loved tourism spots, the Whitsundays, and it carries more than 4000 vehicles per day."

The Bruce Highway Proserpine to Bowen over taking lane project was a component of the Australian Government's $50 billion Infrastructure Investment Programme.