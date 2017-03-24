Driving six times over with kids in car

OVER: The woman was caught driving six times over the legal limit.

A 54-YEAR-old woman caught driving six times over the legal limit was believed to have had children in the car a short time beforehand.

The woman was driving on Hazelwood Crescent, Cannonvale, at 3.20pm on March 23 when she was pulled over by police.

Police believed the woman had just collected two children from a local school and driven them to another address.

After a positive road side breath test, the woman was taken back to Whitsunday police station where she delivered a reading of 0.336.

She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor and will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 10.