Driving to prevent suicide

SINCE July 1, Filby's Motors has been donating a portion of the CTP payment involved in every new car purchase across all three franchise brands - Toyota, Mitsubishi and Suzuki - to the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network (WSPN).

It is expected this annual donation will be more than $5000.

The Whitsundays region has significant issues with the wellbeing of its community, including mental health, suicide, drugs and alcohol, financial strain and recently the after-effects of Cyclone Debbie that impacted the region in late March 2017.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network was formed to address these concerns, refer and liaise with other organisations to arrange counselling, support, suicide prevention training, programs and events, and raise awareness about suicide, reducing and its impact on families.

Dealer principal Robert Filby recently met with WSPN chairman Ron Petterson to discuss the aims and activities of the organisation, and entered into the donation agreement.

Filby's Motors has been a part of the Whitsunday community for more than 50 years and now boasts 25 staff across dealerships in Proserpine and Bowen.

For further information on the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network, please visit wspn.org.au or find them on Facebook @WhitsundaySPN.