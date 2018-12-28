Driving twice the legal limit

A man who blew more than twice the legal limit has lost his licence for nine months.

A man who blew more than twice the legal limit has lost his licence for nine months. Peter Carruthers

A MAN who blew more than twice the legal limit has been fined $1200 and lost his licence for nine months.

Jack Alfred Durnsford, 18, of Jubilee Pocket, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving a vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Durnsford recorded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.117 when he was stopped by police for a random breath test on Midge Point Road at Midge Point at 10.03pm on November 30.