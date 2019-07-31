Drone delivery coming to southeast

ITEMS like bread, coffee, ice cream and non-prescription drugs such as Panadol will soon be delivered straight to southeast Queensland homes via drones, with Google to launch its new delivery service in the Sunshine State within months.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Logan has been chosen by Wing - the delivery arm of Google's parent company Alphabet - as the launch suburb for its new drone delivery service, with a swarm of at least 30 drones on hand to deliver to homes from September.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said the new service, which was awaiting final CASA approval, would allow the delivery of goods up to 1.5kg straight to the door.

She described it as a "game-changer" for Queensland businesses.

"As a working mum, when you're at home alone with your children, being able to have a drone deliver children's Panadol to your door is such a relief," Ms Jones said.

She said it would also create new jobs for drone pilots.

The Minister said the service would be rolled out following thousands of test flights carried out in rural Queensland, as well as the US.

It also follows meetings held between Ms Jones and Google co-founder Sergey Brin during a recent trip to the US.

A similar service has been launched in Canberra, delivering everything from doughnuts to Mexican food and sporting goods.

Wing's Australian head of operations Terrance Bouldin-Johnson said the service would be teaming up with local businesses as part of the service.

Logan City Council is supportive of the move, with community consultation expected to begin within weeks.