Drone footage of Cyclone Debbie's devestation

Sharon Smallwood
| 2nd Apr 2017 11:48 AM Updated: 11:48 AM

"RAW" is the word Kate Tulett of Th3rd Dimension Media would use to describe the devastation left by Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Ms Tulett and her partner Pablo Hauber-Six have been surveying the scenes over communities including Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine, Dingo Beach, Hydeaway Bay and Bowen using drones and can hardly believe what they have seen.

"Basically Airlie and Shute and the islands have been the worst hit," Ms Tullet said

"We went pretty much over the entire Whitsundays this week, we've seen a good chunk of the devastation and of all the mainland communities Airlie Beach was the worst.

"Everywhere there's trees down and leaves down but Airlie Beach and the older buildings in Proserpine and Shute Harbour - that's where we've seen most of the devastating damage - windows broken, roofs off, whole walls gone."

Ms Tulett said she was now "emotionally preparing myself to go over to the islands" and communities including Conway and Wilsons Beach.

"Raw is the word I would use to describe it - there's no boundaries," she said.

"Mother Nature has done her worst."

"But on the upside the community has come together and we'll all helping each other.

"If we were to go up next week and do the same sites so much would have changed because we've got the resources now to get everybody back up on their feet."

cyclone debbie drone drone footage

Local Partners

