Massive great white shark off Bondi

A drone pilot has captured a massive great white shark hunting off Bondi Beach, metres away from an oblivious swimmer.

Video shows the massive great white shark, not far from Bondi Beach on Tuesday morning, ferociously hunting and catching a large fish. At one point the shark is just 20 metres from one unknowing swimmer.

Jason Iggleden captured the incredible vision of the great white shark, estimated to be over two metres in length, viciously attacking fish off Bondi Beach. He filmed the shark from his drone, which he is often flying to monitor surf conditions and spot the dangerous creatures.

"He came up from the bottom, and just launched, as you can see in the footage," Mr Iggleden told 9 News. "He just hit what we think is a tuna."

When the shark came close to a swimmer, Mr Iggleden called lifeguards, who cleared everyone from the water.

Mr Iggleden runs an app called Drone Shark, which is used by surfers and beachgoers to monitor conditions with drone footage.

"Potentially, I think on a couple of occasions over the past few years, … we've saved a couple of lives," Mr Iggleden said of his beach surveillance app. "And that's all I want out of this."

Drone operator Jason Iggleden captured the shark eating what is believed to be a tuna.

The shark was feeding just metres off Bondi Beach.

Mr Iggleden's Drone Shark App is used by surfers in Sydney's eastern beaches to monitor conditions and look for sharks. He told The Guardian in January the app is a "world first".

Mr Iggleden, a builder, runs the app in the morning and works later in the day. He reckons drone monitoring is more effective and environmentally sound than shark nets, drum lines and helicopters.

He said when the idea hit him, he "didn't know anything about drones", but went and got the idea patented two days later.

"The drone technology is way better than a man up in a tower looking for a fin," he told The Guardian.

"It's a first in the world. There is no one in the world doing what we do."