Drop anchor with a whale of an outlook

TASTY: Anchor Bar's pork belly dish is one of many new flavours on the menu.

THERE is no need for whale watchers to take to the water to catch a glimpse of the numerous whales which have graced the Whitsunday coast.

Anchor Bar owner Josh Knutson said the idyllic view from his waterfront hotspot overlooking the Airlie Beach foreshore had proved to be a winner, with whale sightings weekly.

"It is the best spot to watch whales,” Mr Knutson said.

"When the last cruise ship was in, we saw two of them jumping out of the water (approaching) the cruise ship and they continued in that direction until they were out of our line of vision.”

This isn't all that's new at the much-loved venue with some tasty additions to the menu.

Customers can enjoy a skirt steak sandwich on Turkish roll with caramelised onion, roquette, cheese, green tomato relish and aioli; a halloumi sandwich with sauteed mushrooms and onion; and an antipasto plate with chorizo, kabana, grilled vegetables and more.

Mr Knutson said they were proving popular.

"We've had the halloumi burger on the specials board and it has been selling out,” he said.

"Its a light, healthy vegetarian option, but still good for non vegetarians.

"The pork belly is also a really good dish.”

People are also invited to a joint Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club and Anchor Bar gourmet barbecue on September 16 to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Canadian musician Tennyson King will perform.

What: SICYC/Anchor Bar gourmet barbecue

Where: Anchor Bar

When: September 16

Cost: Free entry